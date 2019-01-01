Manufacturing Slumps -- US Economic Meltdown Confirmed - We just witnessed the worst month for U.S. manufacturers in more than 10 years, and nobody seems optimistic that things are going to get much better any ti...
This is What China & Russia are Preparing to Counter America !!
Nothing is always the same. This is especially true for the dollar, the world's most important reserve currency. For example, the most successful currency in the history of the world economy,existed for 1300 years during the Chinese Tang Dynasty's ; and the pound existed for nearly 500 years. In the glorious history, it only lasted for more than 100 years after leaving the gold standard; before 1913, people could buy nearly 50 ounces of gold for $1,000, and since the establishment of the Federal Reserve Bank in 1913, the dollar has lost nearly 98% of its value...... For half a century, people around the world like to call the dollar "US dollar", which reflects the credit value of the dollar when it is strong, but we know that the currency has a shelf life, the dollar is not gold, the real gold is Gold, this has actually said the relationship between gold and currency, and gold and silver are not money, but the currency is naturally gold and silver. Marx is even more slogan that breaks the value and essence of gold. The reason why the US dollar can become the most important reserve currency, in addition to the comprehensive strength of the US economy, is more important. The US dollar dominates and controls the pricing power of commodities including oil and gold and the SWIFT clearing center. This ideal trading order has lasted for more than 40 years, but now there has been a big change. In fact, when the dollar is separated from the gold standard, the use of oil dollars to continuously collect the coinage tax by printing money is an indication of the dollar itself. The value is slowly losing, and it is constantly being diluted by the Fed's multiple rounds of QE. At the same time, in recent years, there has been a constant voice in the market to implement the gold standard. For example, DailyFX analyst David Cottle recently wrote that countries such as Iran, Russia and Turkey that are sanctioned by the US dollar can use the gold standard to issue currency instead of the US dollar. The actions to circumvent SWIFT are one after another. BWC Chinese Network noticed that this kind of voice mainly appeared in Europe and emerging markets, which can be found in the hot news of the US and Europe in recent months. All of the above seem to indicate that the once powerful US dollar has long lost its former glory. In recent years, some non-US currencies with good credit have also been playing an important role in the world economy, especially in crude oil trading. The core message behind this is that, now, most of the US dollar is anchored to the size of the US debt, and the value of the US dollar based on current gold is only equivalent to 2.91% 40 years ago. The value of the US dollar has fallen sharply, while gold Still an international permanent “currency”, a report published a week ago by the New York Federal Reserve’s Liberty Street Economics website seems to be expressing this concern. The Fed’s economists bluntly pointed out that under the global dollarization trend, although the dollar still dominates, this is not unchangeable, and warned that “the dollar cannot maintain the kingship forever”, which means that the dollar The road ahead is not a bright light. Therefore, from this point of view, gold is the biggest rival of the US dollar, and all the market data today seems to indicate this, which explains why the central banks including Germany, Hungary and so on will also have the Fed’s gold. Part of the reason for shipping back to the country. In these contexts, according to the Wall Street Journal, US West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney submitted a new bill in the House of Representatives to try to restore the dollar’s issuance system to the gold standard, although the US’s more than 8,000 tons of gold The reserve is not enough to cover the current tens of billions of dollars in circulation, but Mooney’s solution in the bill is to control the Fed’s money supply, reinject the value of gold, and return its decision to the US market. In other words, it is to return to the gold standard. At the same time, according to RT, it was reported earlier that China, Russia and India and other BRICS countries will jointly formally “stop” the dollar pricing power of physical gold to establish their own world currency gold trading system and the Oriental benchmark. Bypassing the US-UK-led gold trading system, we have noticed that China has signed a memorandum with the Russian central bank on the development of the joint gold trading system, and the project will be implemented at some point in the next time. The first deputy governor, Sergey Shvetsov, has confirmed this first, and further emphasizes the continued importance of physical gold in Russia's long-term economic and strategic interests, said in today's world. The significance of trading operations in London and Switzerland is decreasing. According to him, the new system can serve as the basis for further creation of new benchmarks. We note that the BRICS is a large economy with large gold reserves and impressive production and consumption of precious metals. Four of the five countries are the world's leading gold producers, namely China. Russia, South Africa and Brazil, two of which are the world's largest importers and consumers of physical gold, namely China and Russia, so the five economies have in common that they are the main players in the global physical gold market, while In combination with the Chinese version of the crude oil futures contract, allowing traders to use RMB to convert into gold to pay is also gradually strengthening the basis of the gold pricing benchmark. Now, gold producers including China, Russia and India are also stepping up mining and importing physical goods. Gold, but things have not ended yet, and there are two new developments. On February 25, the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) successfully issued a RMB 3 billion panda bond for the first time in the inter-bank bond market in China, and was oversubscribed by domestic and overseas institutions three times (of which Europe accounted for 21%, Singapore). 8%; Japan 5%.), which better reflects the high credit quality of NDB. After China, it will issue bonds denominated in South African currency in the second quarter of this year. NDB is the BRICS. The "New Development Bank Agreement" signed on July 15, 2014 was established and is headquartered in Shanghai. Not only that, according to the Russian satellite news agency reported on March 1, the BRICS countries intend to build a unified payment system, the BRICS Economic Services Working Group, the Russian coordination agency, told the Russian media reporter that the BRICS unified payment system will be named For BRICS Pay, one possible solution is to create a special online wallet that, in conjunction with the BRICS payment system, can be paid in any BRIC country through the mobile app, regardless of the currency of the buyer's account. Experts believe that the implementation of the project will help reduce the reliance on the dollar-dominated SWIFT cross-border payment system, which is particularly important in today's increasingly geopolitical landscape. In fact, we noticed that as early as August 27 last year, Sergei Ryabkov stressed in an interview with Russian First Channel TV station, "Now, many countries will come to the same conclusion, the world reserve currency. Need to diversify, should expand national currency payments, should be transferred to a model that no longer rely on US bank accounts for remittances, and through the above analysis, these may increase the share of the international payment use of the renminbi and accelerate the renminbi According to the data of the People's Bank of China, the global acceptance network of UnionPay cards has covered 174 countries and regions. The scale of overseas issuance has exceeded 100 million, and the scale of cross-border transactions has exceeded 900 billion yuan. These data are further for the BRICS countries. A new payment system has been provided for reference.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (21)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
Jim Rogers Discusses Global Risks and Investment Opportunities - Legendary independent Investor, Jim Rogers, joins Steve Diggle, to talk about his career and how he sees the world now. Jim outlines the dangers of easy in...
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment