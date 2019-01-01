And the Megabank Behind September's Repo Shock is ... - the culprit for the latest repo shock is possibly JP Morgan , according to Reuters : JP Morgan Chase has become so big that some rival banks and analysts s...
And the Megabank Behind September's Repo Shock is ...
the culprit for the latest repo shock is possibly JP Morgan , according to Reuters : JP Morgan Chase has become so big that some rival banks and analysts say changes to its $2.7 trillion balance sheet were a factor in a spike last month in the U.S. “repo” market, which is crucial to many borrowers. It looks like JP Morgan is unloading toxic products onto the Fed and getting something less toxic in the morning. It's a laundering operation. I guess this time they couldn't dump their trash to foreigners. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Reuters found that JP Morgan reduced the cash it has on deposit at the Federal Reserve, from which it might have lent, by $158 billion in the year through June, a 57% decline. So the cash was regulated out of the repo market by the Fed, then supplanted by Fed cash . Rob Peter to pay Paul ! Nope. We're talking about an overnight pawnshop. How could regulating overnight loans accomplish anything other than a cash crunch . These funds were pulled to cover something on JP Morgan's balance sheet. To what degree is JP Morgan exposed to German banking derivatives ? Does JP Morgan have a read on a big market correction coming soon ? How is it that corporations have more cash on their balance sheets than ever before, but can't meet a known annual expense ? If everybody knew this need for cash was an annual event, why didn't the borrowers and lenders prepare for it ? And who were the borrowers and what impact did the skyrocketing rates have ? The stated underlying "causes" make no sense. This is all being done so that the FED/Central Banks can go to Congress and get Trillions to avert the ongoing "Economic Crisis". Of course, it is being caused by Trump and his trade war . You know that, but congress doesn't so they will authorize the creation of Trillions in new FIAT. All part of the Globalist plan to take down the US and replace with a Global Economic Dictator. People still don't understand the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the major financial institutions in the US, like JP Morgan. We are led to believe JP Morgan reports to the Fed, when in reality it is the other way around. The Fed is owned by its member banks. As in any ownership situation, the owners get to make the decisions, not the employees. Owners are people, but good luck trying to find out who owns the stock of the federal reserve or member banks. These are real secrets, as opposed to a president talking to a leader of a foreign country. Behind the scenes these banks and the largest chunks of their stocks are held by the same small group of people. Just like the republicans and democrats , they are all on the same team. Whatever happened to no interstate banking. Now we have global banks so large there is almost no end to the misery they can inflict. The FED and Treasury are owned by the banks, so of course the banks get free money from the public debt purse. You working class schmucks like me better pay your mortgage or lose the house, and pay your taxes or get jailed. In other words "Get back to work Serfs!" This is what happens when we reward The too big to fail banks. Get ready for the MAIN EVENT. The Financial Crisis of 2008 was only the dress rehersal.
