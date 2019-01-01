The Ticking Nuclear National Debt Time Bomb that will soon go Ka-Boom !! - As a candidate, President Trump had promised to not only wipe out the deficit, but the entire federal debt, which has already surpassed $22 trillion .$650 ...
The Ticking Nuclear National Debt Time Bomb that will soon go Ka-Boom !!
As a candidate, President Trump had promised to not only wipe out the deficit, but the entire federal debt, which has already surpassed $22 trillion .$650 billion more this year alone. And that is on the up and up! By 2028, America’s government debt burden could explode from this year’s $22 trillion to a staggering $33 trillion. At that point, interest payments would absorb more than $1 in $5 of federal revenue, crippling the government’s capacity to bolster the economy, and constraining the private sector too. Contrary to the claims of the President and his supporters, the U.S. can’t grow fast enough to shed this burden . The Debt is going to go up regardless. simply because we live in a debt based monetary system, the Fed has to continually create more debt to pay off the previous balance. It will go on and on and on....until it all comes crashing down. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . In the absence of decisive, quick action to tackle this slow-motion crisis, the best-case scenario for the next few years is that America becomes a much riskier place to do business. A high debt load will limit our flexibility to keep the economy on an even course. Countries with high debt don’t respond aggressively to downturns . our budget deficit has ballooned by over $1 trillion, this is the only time in the nation's history the deficit has exceeded that level excluding the 4-year period following the Great Recession. The US Government pays $479 billion a year to service its debt. If interest rates were normal, the servicing cost would be over a trillion. by 2028 the accumulated debt is expected to roughly match the size of the economy. If our oversized public debt explodes into a full-blown crisis, no one can say we weren't warned. Of course, America’s fiscal picture was becoming unsustainable well before Trump took office. What’s astounding is how much worse his tax cuts and spending increases have rendered the outlook, and how quickly. And as the debt load grows, efforts by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy with lower rates would be more likely to feed runaway inflation. Then, investors will dump Treasuries. That will drive rates far higher, and make the budget picture even worse. The debt overhang will have real impacts on Americans—imposing higher borrowing costs, changing retirement as we know it and slowing the rate of growth. The plausible options for fixing the situation are diminishing, but fixing it should be a first-order policy priority. In the end, it's impossible to know how this fiscal imbalance will play out. But at least two things are clear : One, the problem got a whole lot worse over the past year. And two, we are not finding our way out of this mess any time soon. this is a ticking Nuclear Time Bomb. Doesn’t matter what Clueless Jay Powell and his troop of Uber dovish and desperate FED monkeys do, this charade will end very, very badly. The real question is why are we never told who it is that actually OWNS the debt. After all, whoever controls the debt, controls everything. I am sure The Deep State will find ways to remain in tact while defaulting on the debt they are accumulating while taking control of the world's factors of production. So the government has Trillions in debt (our money) , with absolutely no intent to pay it back in full and yet somewhere we are forced to pay the government more or we go to jail. Not Liberty this is debt slavery. End this show and get the reset going already .
