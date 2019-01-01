The Monster Deception Illusion Of Choice



When anyone has this kind of power, it's too easy to control the entire nation and world. And when the lawless find out they can hide behind the lawless corporate owners, they have unity in the narrative they want you to believe.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List