The Dawning of Monetary Inflation on the General Public
money no longer circulates. It gets printed, distributed, facilitates maybe one transaction, and then is locked in the hoards of the Obscenely Wealthy, never to be seen by the public again. 90% of the population is thus impoverished, and unable to sustain themselves, let alone the economy. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Money is not real to begin with as it was made up by man. It was literally created on the fly. When the currency is created as debt, which it is, it REQUIRES an ever expanding currency supply forever. Say they print a million bucks, and that’s the only money there is. At 2% interest, that million bucks requires $1,020,000 to be paid back. Where’s the extra $20 grand come from ! It doesn’t exist, so it has to be printed too. And you can’t actually pay off the million, because then there’d be no money in circulation. So you have to reprint the million plus 20 grand. Now, if you want the economy to grow, that million dollars has to grow too. Otherwise you’d have 0% GDP growth. So 1 million becomes 2 million. Well, now you owe 40 grand in interest. This has been the way the siren works for over a century now. Outer debts and our currency and our economy are all linked. Now for the real kick in the nuts. If you want the economy to keep growing at the same rate, the debt MUST grow at an exponential rate. If society is used to the growth rate from 1 million to 2 million, you can’t just go to 3 million next time. From 1 to 2, was 100%. From 2 to 3 would only be 50%. So you have to grow it from 2 to 4 million. Of course, then you owe 80 grand in interest. And the next printing has to go from 4 million to 8 million. And on and on it goes. Any attempted slowdown in the growth, leads to economic contraction. That’s what the QT over the last year did. So now we are seeing the economy slow. So they have to print more. And even if they save the economy again, next time they will just have to print even more. This is the real crux of it all. The debt is literally REQUIRED to grow not at a linear rate, but at an exponential one. The average human mind has trouble comprehending exponential growth, but we’ve reached the point where either we have the economy slow, or our debt goes full on hockey stick at this point in the graph. Or, we get a new monetary system and currency, and start over. Those are literally the only choices. Real wealth is not money. Wealth is real things like farms and factories. The growth of real things is not very limited. When you spend a gold coin the next guy is then able to spend it too. It is reused many times in a year. Ownership of real things can expand without expansion of the money supply. You pay the interest with ownership of the expanding real things. The 'fed' (as in feeding on people) is caught in their own trap. Instead of taking responsibility, they insist we look here there and everywhere but never ever directly at them. This is precisely why they consistently lie about who is responsible and who's gonna pay. It's writing on the wall signed anonymous but it's just all lies. People made money and we can quite literally do anything at all we want with it, to it, etc. But make no mistake it does not define us as a whole. The feds made their bed and want someone else to sleep in it. As long as people keep pretending "the feds", like they are a literal money tree god, and at the same time acting as if they (we) are powerless in doing anything (we can do anything we want), the feds retain their corrupt powers, and people just stand around like some chart is in control of them, instead of the other proper way round. banks will be bailed out, but our masters know that the collapse of the economy will hurt the little people, in real terms, far more than the banksters. The banksters have their billions stashed away offshore, in secret places. The little people, roughly 90% of the population, will have nothing in a collapse, no backstop at all, no equity left in their homes, no jobs , nothing. The real pain will be felt by them. And so, that fact provides the moral justification, in the minds of the fed and the government, to keep bailing out 'the system'. Anything that is severely abused WILL fail... It simply is the way this Universe works... Have PM's and live near an Amish community - you'll be fine unless nuclear war breaks out - that is the great equalizer, NOBODY escapes.stock up on both goods and precious metals. Can't wait to see all of America's golf courses converted to growing wheat, corn and veggie's with Wall St types becoming farm laborers.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
