The Dollar is King and You are The King Makers - Stop being so stupid. The Americans can print or electronically create *infinite* amounts of dollars and buy stocks and US bonds and US Treasuries without ...
IRS Admits Targeting The Poor and Leaving The Rich
It is easier and cheaper for the IRS to go after the working class,The US Government never ever goes after the big fish . The IRS now admits openly that it’s “too expensive” to audit the rich. Affluent taxpayers, the 1%, are too well protected from government intrusion. Their tax returns are complex and take more time and more experienced auditors to review them. The IRS then has to pay these more experienced auditors a higher price to audit those larger accounts. It’s become an expensive hassle for them. They encounter resistance from the teams that the affluent have behind them to defend them from the IRS. So, what is their solution? Target the poor. It’s the equivalent of the police going after a kid selling lemonade on the sidewalk instead of the home break-in down the block. Bill Clinton once described taxation as ‘how to pluck as many feathers you can without killing the chicken. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass and the little ones get caught. The bottom line is that Big Government requires large sums of money, and they will try to get it anywhere that they can. The IRS was incorporated in Puerto Rico . It is a private bankster owned racketeering organization.It was created the same year as the FED. The tax code is over 50,000 pages. My return is over 100 pages and my life and economy are not complicated. A country based on rule of law passed away a long time ago. Time for a completely new system. Capitalism always ends here with a tiny few with all the assets and income and everyone else fighting over the scraps. This occurred in the late 1800s early 1900s as well. Back then it brought us horrible things like the income tax, federal reserve, Woodrow Wilson's presidency, a decade long depression and a global war. (By the way all of the asset and income inequality occurred while on a gold standard and before the federal reserve.) You need to build in a gradual reset to the system otherwise it becomes horribly violent and destructive. One reform would be a systematic cancelling of all debts public and private every 7 years. Debt is the ultimate slave master. Another would be a generational land grant to all citizens every 50 years. It allows those at the bottom a generational opportunity to change their station in life. The laws are written by politicians to protect their rich friends and benefactors. As long as the poor people vote for politicians who are only interested in the welfare of the rich nothing will change. We get the politicians we deserve. The income taxes in the USA barely cover paying the INTEREST on the National Debt . The FED is currently printing 60 billion a month !! Almost enough to finance the annual defense budget !! Which - of course they use to intimidate Nations so that the FAKE demand for the US Dollar can be maintained. The IRS finds it easier to target the deplorables. Just ask the Teaparty. Right thinking shall be rewarded, whereas wrong thinking will be punished. And any kind of thinking will be Marxicized out in college. Contrary to popular belief, those with the greatest incomes pay far and away the most in income taxes, both in terms of rates and absolute sums. Also, those in the highest brackets, having the most to lose, find it expedient to make sure that they pay all that they are legally required to pay, but not more. Therefore, they pay experts to prepare their returns accurately. All of this extra works makes the returns of the wealthy less likely to contain errors. Most people who have never seen this thing first hand, find this fact impossible to understand. The higher echelon of the IRS are subservient to the privileged elites of this country. The elites determine what the law will be, the upper echelon simply "administer" what the elites want of you, and the lower echelon are the slobs who will break your legs for money. It's a hierarchy of Americans robbing other Americans for money. If Al Capone were alive today, he would be proud of the IRS organization. It doesn't matter to them what your situation is, or whether you are a veteran who has fought for your country, or do they care about the welfare of your family, and they will never admit to making mistakes themselves. They want you as a docile, paying, servant to them. They expect you to be dumb and gullible and to do what they demand. You have no say in how the money is to be used and spent. They target middle class , people with jobs. Lots of commas to find fault with. As the real Poor don't file taxes, and the Rich don't pay them. The wealthy bring in CPAs and lawyers who are heads above the typical IRS lackey. Also the average person doesn't know about all the available tax loopholes and strategies that allow others with higher income to pay less tax. How about we Audit the IRS ! to see how well they manage our tax dollars. Or Just bring a flat tax already and fire 90% of IRS employees.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (142)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment