Systemic Banks are preparing for a Shock to the System - The Fed could have 25 trillion of dollar denominated assets on its balance sheet. The question is, does its dollar still function. Right now the dollar wan...
Atom, mon amour — France's faith in nuclear energy
Hardly any country seems to love atomic energy more than France. It's the world champion of nuclear power, and generates around 75 per cent of its electricity in nuclear power plants. Warnings about potential risks tend to fall on deaf ears. In some cases, just getting involved in protests against nuclear involves its own risks. Jean-Paul Simon is a farmer from Cirfontaine, who ended up in court because he lent farming equipment to people protesting against nuclear power. The farmer’s equipment was seized by authorities. Jean-Paul Simon is still waiting for its return. The country’s oldest power plant is in Fessenheim on the border to Germany. The Fessenheim plant has been involved in more ‘incidents’ than any other in France. But residents seem largely untroubled. And apart from plans to distribute iodine pills and information leaflets that look pretty out-of-date, the city appears to be ill-prepared to cope in the event of a serious accident. How come France has such faith in nuclear power? This documentary takes viewers across the country and features both supporters and opponents. It takes a look at how in France children appear to be raised to take atomic for granted - nuclear power plants near the Loire river, for example, organize children’s activities such as candle making in the shadow of the cooling towers.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (133)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment