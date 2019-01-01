How to Profit on The Coming Recession - They're going to have the rename this the Greatest Recession because this one is going to be worse. We are going to have a dollar crisis . The average Amer...
Paul Craig Roberts - We Have a CIA Operation Against the President
Economic expert and award winning journalist Dr Paul Craig Roberts asks, “Where is William Barr? We already know Russia-gate, the Steel Dossier, the deception of the FISA Court, we know all of these were felonies. Indeed, I consider it treason, and there is nothing? There is no action? Nothing, and that’s the most amazing thing to me when every legitimate whistleblower has been destroyed. Now, we have a fake one, a CIA operation against the President, and nobody even knows who the whistleblower is? It’s so transparent. If the American people fall for this they, will go down in history as the most utterly stupid people who have ever walked the earth, and they will deserve the consequences. It will be the end of America.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (108)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment