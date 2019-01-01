Bank of Canada wants Digital Currency in order to Track how People Spend Money - Isn't the point of cash to protect your data from the government! Cash payments have been steadily declining since 2011, when contactless credit and debit ...
Bank of Canada wants Digital Currency in order to Track how People Spend Money
Isn't the point of cash to protect your data from the government! Cash payments have been steadily declining since 2011, when contactless credit and debit cards gained popularity. Despite the convenience of contactless cards, cash still maintained a significant portion of the monthly spend in terms of volume and value. Today Eighty-five per cent of Canadian consumers are now paying with either debit or credit on a regular basis.In the past, many articles claimed cash is king in Canada, but is this still the case in 2019? Cash is still king in some quarters. How would the homeless and the panhandle profession thrive without small bills and loose change. Not to mention drug dealers. There would be an underground currency developed within days of any government banning cash. Even politicians need cash for pay offs . Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Cash is freedom. Government monitoring and having the ability to control all transactions between its citizens is slavery. It is something the governments s will use to reward their friends and punish their enemies. We are entering the time of the liberal Fascist , as The Bank of Canada is exploring the possible opportunities and challenges related to launching its own digital currency. The central bank purportedly believes that a public central bank digital currency (CBDC) could be the answer to the direct threat that cryptocurrencies apparently present. The document, titled “Central Bank Money: The Next Generation,” was reportedly prepared for the current Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, for a September 2018 board meeting and was presented as part of a two-year research project on whether or not the bank should launch its own CBDC. On Oct. 17, an internal source at the Bank of Canada confirmed to Cointelegraph that the presentation did in fact happen. The author of the document, Stephen Murchison, wrote at the time: “We need to innovate to stay in the game. the CBDC would have all the benefits [of a central bank-backed asset] and all the convenience and security of wireless, electronic payments.” According to the document, one of the benefits to the Canadian central bank of launching its own digital currency would be the ability to collect more information on its citizens than is possible when people use cash. These personal details wouldn’t be shared with the payee, but could be shared with police or tax authorities, the document reads. This is truly scary. One day you will check your digital balance and it will be zero due to some bug or hackers. Do we really want the government to know about every single financial transaction in your life? Sure, this system would root out some crooks. But at the same time, it would eliminate important aspects of privacy and would make citizens far more vulnerable to authoritarian control, of the kind we see in China (social credit system). We could probably create a society in which crime is no longer possible; unfortunately, such a society would no longer be fully human. Sometimes we have to choose between freedom and security. I choose freedom with all its attendant risks. Government already has a massive presence in our lives. Inviting it to surveillance our financial lives even more than it already does is frankly insane. As for the underground economy, yes, it's there and it's a problem. The problem would be largely solved if government would reduce its presence and relieve the tax burden for citizens . It is none of any Government's damn business how and where I spend my money. This is just another step in the UN agenda , the untouchable elite's move towards a world dictatorship and it is very scary. Enjoy what little freedom, democracy and free speech we currently have. It will be a distant memory in 20 years. We live in a time of ever-expanding intrusion of the state into our private lives. Now the government will be able to collect tax on every single financial transaction and spy on us to boot. Sweden already has hardly any cash system left. This is good for no one except those who love to monitor and control the masses, i.e. authoritarian psychopaths who masquerade as public servants. People need to realize: government is no longer for the people. Citizens are there for for the government. What is envisioned by the central bankers is a form of statism and it should be strongly resisted. Freedom is a fragile reality. We should resist any further attacks upon it. Tracking every aspect of our personal spending constitutes a major step towards the implementation of a Social Credit ranking system like they have in Mainland China.Very worrisome to see Canada go the way of China and the globalist agenda of total control and surveillance. Everybody get in line for your 666 chip insertions.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (160)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers: ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would Buy the US Dollar’ - Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision that the U.S. dollar is “doomed and its fundamentals are “horrible” — but inst...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment