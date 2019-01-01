Keiser Report: Crybabies on Wall Street



In this episode of the #KeiserReport, Max and Stacy discuss the #crybabies on #WallStreet instigating repo blowout to get some more free money from the Fed. While the central bank, as always, consoles those tantrum throwers, the Social Security Administration loses many billions of dollars annually in interest payments for every one percent cut to the interest rates – i.e. the rest of the population pays for all the coddling of Wall Street. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about repo markets, quantitative easing, crybaby bankers and winning (or losing) trade wars.












