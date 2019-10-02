2nd whistleblower joins case against Trump







A second anonymous whistleblower has joined the complaint against the Trump administration that led to the unfolding impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, President Trump is keeping the pressure on congressional Democrats and calling for the impeachment of House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California). RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca reports. Then former Florida Democratic Party chair Mitch Ceasar and Ned Ryun of American Majority join Scottie Nell Hughes to weigh in.








