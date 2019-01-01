How to Make Money Short Selling? - Short selling is betting that a stock will drop in price. Short selling is risky. Going long on stock means that the investor can only lose their initial i...
How to Make Money Short Selling?
Short selling is betting that a stock will drop in price. Short selling is risky. Going long on stock means that the investor can only lose their initial investment. If an investor shorts a stock, there is technically no limit to the amount that they could lose because the stock can continue to go up in value. When an investor or speculator engages in a practice known as short selling, also called shorting a stock, they borrow shares of a company from an existing owner through their brokerage, sells those borrowed shares at the current market price, and pockets the cash. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Short selling is nearly always undertaken only in public securities, futures or currency markets that are fungible and liquid, and which disseminate their market prices live, worldwide. In practical terms, "going short" can be considered the opposite of the conventional practice of "going long", whereby an investor profits from an increase in the price of the asset. Mathematically, the return from a short position is equivalent to that of owning (being "long") a negative amount of the instrument. (Nevertheless, one main discrepancy in the short against a long position is that the short position must exclude the dividends paid, if any.) A short sale may have a variety of objectives. Speculators may sell short hoping to realize a profit on an instrument that appears overvalued, just as long investors or speculators hope to profit from a rise in the price of an instrument that appears undervalued. Traders or fund managers may hedge a long position or a portfolio through one or more short positions. In contrast to a traditional merchant who sets out to "buy low, sell high", a short-seller sets out to "sell high, buy low", or even to "buy high, sell low" when this buy is in fact "on tick" (on agreement to pay later). Research indicates that banning short selling is ineffective and has negative effects on markets.Nevertheless short selling is subject to criticism and periodically faces hostility from society and policymakers. The hope behind shorting a stock is that the stock price will decline or that the company will go bankrupt, leading to total ruin for the equity holders. The short seller can then buy the stock back at a much lower price, replace the borrowed shares, and pocket the difference, adjusted for any dividend replacement payments that were required along the way. As a condition of a short sale transaction, the short seller promises to replace the borrowed stock at some point in the future, while making dividend replacement payments out of their own pocket to cover the dividend income that is no longer available on the original shares. Unfortunately for the investor who had their shares of stock borrowed through their brokerage firm, those replacement dividend payments aren't treated as qualified dividends, which are entitled to tax rates that are nearly half of the ordinary tax rates. One way to make money on stocks for which the price is falling is called short selling (or going short). Short selling is a fairly simple concept: an investor borrows a stock, sells the stock, and then buys the stock back to return it to the lender. Short sellers are betting that the stock they sell will drop in price. If the stock does drop after selling, the short seller buys it back at a lower price and returns it to the lender. For example, if an investor thinks that Tesla (TSLA) stock is overvalued at $315 per share, and is going to drop in price, the investor may borrow 10 shares of TSLA from their broker and sells it for the current market price of $315. If the stock goes down to $300, the investor could buy the 10 shares back at this price, return the shares to her broker, and net a profit of $315 (selling price) minus $300 (buying price) = $15 per share. However, if the TSLA price rises to $355, the investor could net $315 minus $355 = minus $40 loss per share. Short selling comes involves amplified risk. When an investor buys a stock (or goes long), they stand to lose only the money that they have invested. Thus, if the investor bought one TSLA share at $315, the maximum they could lose is $315 because the stock cannot drop to less than $0. In other words, the minimum value that any stock can fall to is $0. However, when an investor short sells, they can theoretically lose an infinite amount of money because a stock's price can keep rising forever. As in the example above, if an investor had a short position in TSLA (or short sold it), and the price rose to $355 before the investor exited, the investor would lose $40 per share. Short selling can be used for speculation or hedging. Speculators use short selling to capitalize on a potential decline in a specific security or the broad market. Hedgers use the strategy to protect gains or mitigate losses in a security or portfolio. Note that institutional investors and savvy individuals frequently engage in short-selling strategies simultaneously for both speculation and hedging. Hedge funds are among the most active short-sellers and often use short positions in select stocks or sectors to hedge their long positions in other stocks. While short selling does present investors with an opportunity to make profits in a declining or neutral market, it should only be attempted by sophisticated investors and advanced traders due to its risk of infinite losses. Short selling is not a strategy used by many investors largely because the expectation is that stocks will rise in value. The stock market, in the long run, tends to go up although it certainly has its periods where stocks go down. Particularly for investors who are looking at the long horizon, buying stocks is less risky than short-selling the market. Short selling does make sense, however, if an investor is sure that a stock is likely to drop in the short term. For example, if a company is experiencing difficulties.
