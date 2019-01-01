How to Make Money Short Selling? - Short selling is betting that a stock will drop in price. Short selling is risky. Going long on stock means that the investor can only lose their initial i...
Warning : Trump now Threatens to Totally Destroy Turkey's Economy !!
In a major policy shift that abandons nearly a decade of American policy in Syria, the White House announced late Sunday night that US forces in northern Syria would step aside to allow a planned Turkish offensive. The decision follows late-night haggling between President Trump and President Erdogan, who had threatened a "land and air" offensive "as soon as today or tomorrow." In a last-minute phone call yesterday, Erdogan and Trump agreed to meet in Washington next month to discuss Turkey's uneasiness with Washington and its ability to do what is required according to an agreement between the two countries about security in northeastern Syria. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Instead, a few hours later, the Trump administration released the following statement shortly before midnight. The administration reportedly refused to clarify whether the remaining US troops left in Syria would be withdrawn. Washington said it would also turn over all captured ISIS fighters to Turkey after their home countries refused to take them back. "Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by telephone. Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial "Caliphate," will no longer be in the immediate area. "The United States Government has pressed France, Germany, and other European nations, from which many captured ISIS fighters came, to take them back, but they did not want them and refused. The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer. Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial "Caliphate" by the United States." later on and in another salvo of tweets sent about 20 minutes after the last round, Trump insists that "I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)" if Erdogan does anything "off limits" - presumably implying that there will be some punishment if Erdogan attacks the Kurds. quote from Trump's Tweet , As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! , end of quote . That is not excusable. I am a conservative libertarian and that statement stopped me cold because it's not OK to say anything like that as a Head of State. That's the kind of statement you might expect from a dictator. That statement/tweet was damaging. If you are driving those who would vote for you away that is not a winning formula. Someone needs to take Trump's smartphone away from him and tell him to shut the hell up. That was one of the dumbest political statements I have ever seen. "In my great and unmatched wisdom", sorry America, but anybody who speaks of himself in this manner and means it, is insane. As an american I really neither dislike the man nor like him, but this writing says so much actually. To think that the man has enormous geopolitical influence in the world, is worrisome. We know Trump is just blowing fart gas right now, because he is in a humiliating position of having to leave Syria. But, he really has no other choice. If he tries to do anything to Turkey, the Russians will step in, and they have already made it known to the U.S. what the consequences will be.. Other than Israel, the U.S. has no allies in this region of the world, not even Saudi Arabia or Great Britain. No one wants the U.S. around, and you can't hardly blame them for all the problems that the U.S. made in the Middle East. President Trump inherited wars from President Obama, who inherited wars from President Bush, who yada yada. And Trump is just as big a puppet as all the rest of them . The saying is, and until recently the Military Industrial Complex was satisfied with, "Wars come and wars go." Pain is supposed to hurt - and wars are not supposed to go on forever. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it say, Fight Endless Wars. Sorry Kurds or whomever, good luck. And don't forget to write! End The Endless Wars !!!!
