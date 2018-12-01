Will Libra The Facebook Cryptocurrency be a good Investment? - Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra is coming out in 2020. So you will have plenty of time to make an educated decision. Firstly we need to understand what Lib...
Will Libra The Facebook Cryptocurrency be a good Investment?
Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra is coming out in 2020. So you will have plenty of time to make an educated decision. Firstly we need to understand what Libra, really represents and what is the vision behind this project. Facebook is coming together with 27 organizations around the world to start the non-profit Libra Association and create a new currency called Libra. The group of 28 founding members includes the likes of Visa, Mastercard, Coinbase, PayPal, Uber, Lyft and others, which are each investing around $10 million to join the consortium. Libra Association, a Switzerland-based non-profit is tasked with leading the cryptocurrency’s development. Facebook has built a dedicated computer programming language called “Move” to run its new Libra blockchain. It is supposed to offer more flexibility in the long run. Facebook is launching two cryptocurrencies actually. Facebook said that in addition to Libra, the project will also issue a “Libra investment token for a much more exclusive audience: the founding corporate members. For every $10 million invested, a member gets one vote, subject to a cap of 1 percent of total votes, in order to prevent the concentration of power in any single entity. However, the financial reward remains proportional to the amount invested no matter how much. Facebook is also launching an independent subsidiary called Calibra that will build services that let you send, spend and save Libra -- starting with a digital wallet that will be available in WhatsApp and Messenger and as a standalone app next year. Libra has been revealed and touted as a move by the company in an effort to move the masses from the traditional bank system and in turn shake it up from its roots considering Facebook’s very own massive following of 2.4 billion users. Facebook is touting the currency as a means to connect the billions of people around the globe who do not have access to customary banking services. Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency is generating an immense amount of hype. Some hail it as the beginning of the end of sovereign fiat currencies. Others believe it will draw people into the cryptocurrency world, leading them inexorably to place their faith in the One True Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. And others worry about the effect on central bank monetary policy and the possibility that a run on Libra could trigger another financial crisis. Starting with its very own die-hard users, who are still connected to the social network, it is expected that Libra will pose a huge threat to financial institutions across the world and would potentially help strengthen the agenda that the likes of Bitcoin have been trying to bring to the fold all this time. Yes, Zuckerberg’s team is clearly very serious about venturing into this industry that may still be seen as young till now. This is considering the company has not just invested in the cryptocurrency but has also brought in 28 companies to finance its creation with a goal of signing up to 100 companies so as to secure the currency’s stability. This is a sure bet go ahead and do your thing. so should we trust Zuckerberg and his Libra ! our opinion is highly skeptical of Zuckerberg and his Libra . Remember Zuckerberg's personal motto . They trust me , The dumb fucks . I think that should also be the logo for Libracoin . Anything Facebook "promotes" can be viewed as bad idea. The stage was set by young Zuck a long time ago. He's the last man on this planet you should trust. The global elites, the war banks and the rest of the corporatocracy aren't satisfied with simply owning the politicians. They want 100% control over all of us. The handful of monopolies that basically control most of what we need to survive will decide to "save money" with lower transaction fees on Libra ,and charge you extra to use Visa or Master card . That forces you on Libra unless you are rich. Then if you aren't a good little subservient slave to the Corporatocracy, Zuckerberg de-platforms you. Talk with everyone you know about how dumb and stupid it would be to let data-gobbling Zuckerberg anywhere near your financial affairs. Make no mistake , Zuckerberg is giving birth to a Chinese style social credit system. Yeah, it's also a spy grid Facebook can monetize by selling your buying habits, but that's just icing on the cake. People better reject this Orwellian nightmare if they know what's good for them. Unless you live out in the bush or some distant island where you live a simple life, they already have control of you. You are just under the illusion they don't. These changes are just a means of making that 100% control more efficient. Facebook's wider aim is to become the standard setter for digital identity. I am fine without a digital identity. I prefer to remain a digital chameleon, or simply turn the computer off.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
