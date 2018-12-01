Do you know who Owns All The Land in Canada? Queen Elizabeth II owns all of the land of Canada !! - The second largest country in the world by total area, Canada, is one of the most highly urbanized globally. However, none of its citizens have the right t...
Trump’s Plan To Save American Jobs With Tariffs On China Isn't Really Working
When Trump talks about tariffs on China, he stresses protecting American workers. But the jobs aren’t exactly coming back to America. Gong Pengfei’s company, BUD Electronics, used to make Bluetooth speakers for the U.S. market, which accounted for nearly half of his revenue. But his staff is now a third of the size it was last year. “Since the trade war started, pretty much all of our customers in the U.S. have switched to Vietnam, the Middle East, India, and Thailand because of lower labor cost and that they are targeted by the tariffs,” Gong said. His remaining workers seem to have faith in the Chinese economy, where demand still exists domestically and from countries that aren't the U.S.
