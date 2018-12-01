Negative Rates Can’t Save The Empire: It’s The Debt Stupid!







Central Planning is always destined to fail, and central planners (at everyone else's expense) always do whatever they can to delay the inevitable. Negative interest rates (that is, getting paid to borrow money) would never occur in a free market monetary system. Such a ludicrous idea will only further exacerbate the end of central banking. Debt continues to skyrocket, and the interest payments will only get more unbearable. It's time to audit and then End The Fed.









