Trump Issues Warning to Illegal Immigrants: You Will Be Returned Home




President Trump spoke about immigration at the United Nations today pressing for the need for strong borders and called for the world to unite to end human trafficking, which plagues America's southern border. Trump also issued a warning to anyone crossing the border illegally: "Do not put yourself in danger. Do not put your children in danger. Cause if you make it here you will not be allow in. You will promptly be returned home. You will not be released into our country. As long as I am President of the United States, we will enforce our laws and protect our borders."
















