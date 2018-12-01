Trump Threatens : If I am impeached, The Stock Markets will Crash - It's been a dramatic rollercoaster of a week in Washington. What began as a Mainstream media -fueled third-hand whistleblower rumor that President Trump pr...
Trump Threatens : If I am impeached, The Stock Markets will Crash
It's been a dramatic rollercoaster of a week in Washington. What began as a Mainstream media -fueled third-hand whistleblower rumor that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for pressuring Ukraine ended up with House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry before looking at the underlying evidence. Then it unraveled, and it's not going well for the democrats . Now President Donald Trump is threatening that US markets will plummet if he is impeached. It comes after investors were spooked by the formal impeachment inquiry announced by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Donald Trump threatened that the market will crash if he is impeached. Too bad he’s nearly as bad as the ones he’s fighting on the far left. Trump said in one of his early morning tweets on Thursday : “If they actually did this the markets would crash. Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!” He was replying to a journalist’s post on falling stocks. The reason the markets are up isn't because of growth , it's because of stock buy backs and things like the Fed injecting $75 Billion a night into the Repo market until Oct 10th to the tune of $1.5 Trillion , yes Trillion because the banks are out of capital. Where does the Fed come up with $1.5 Trillion ?. out of thin air ? On Tuesday evening, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House of Representatives is moving forward with impeachment proceedings against Trump, accusing him of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s son for corruption. The inquiry still requires a House vote before it is authorized. The announcement drove down the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 142 points or around 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8 percent and 1.46 percent respectively. Despite Trump’s claim that the stock market would not flourish without him, analysts say impeachment may actually trigger a rally, as happened during the Clinton era. Back in 1999, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives, but the Senate did not support the move. Nancy Pelosi has already conceded that Trump will win in 2020. By giving the Democrat crazies in the House of Representatives full rein, she assures they will not be re-elected in 2020. This gives the party an opportunity to reform itself, ditch the Clinton and Obama criminals and get rid of the airheads like AOC, the obsessively stupid like Adam Schiff . One of the important thing about elections is actually getting your supporters out to vote. If the assume you are going to win, or get easily beat, they will stay home. Hence fake polls that said Hilary was going to win by a million miles . Deep State should have shut up from the beginning, and let Trump voters fall asleep. They keep riling his base, and because it is unfair and persistent, they are getting pissed off. i.e. Trump voters much more likely to vote. Many Democrats supporters are wondering what the hell happened to their party, and are staying home. Nancy didn't predict this. she repeated what trump warned her about. trump controls the entire narrative here folks. Mainstream media and democrats are mere bystanders. bystanders who are getting in the way, and rightly being mowed down. If the Democrats keep this derangement behavioral up they are guaranteeing Trump victory in 2020 When your rival keeps digging themselves deeper and deeper into the hole , hand them a bigger shovel . " Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake " said Napoleon Bonaparte . These clowns both democrats and republicans hold the world hostage with their pathetic infighting. I say, Russia, China, and there are a majority of other countries that would support building an alternative system to these degenerates. this system cannot be fixed , it needs to collapse under its own weight of corruption so that we can built a new better system .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (212)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
JIM ROGERS DEBT HAS SKYROCKETED 'NEXT BEAR MARKET WILL BE WORST IN MY LIFETIME!' - JIM ROGERS DEBT HAS SKYROCKETED 'NEXT BEAR MARKET WILL BE WORST IN MY LIFETIME!' Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he f...
-
Indian economy can worsen further, market valuation too steep: Marc Faber - The sudden attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities saw oil prices flare up and dented sentiment across global financial markets. Marc Faber, Editor and Publish...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment