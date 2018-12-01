Tidjane Thiam The Credit Suisse 'Spy' Committed Suicide !! - The Credit Suisse Group AG spying scandal that has rocked Swiss financial circles took a new turn on Monday , with the the Credit Suisse contractor ,Tidjan...
Tidjane Thiam The Credit Suisse 'Spy' Committed Suicide !!
The Credit Suisse Group AG spying scandal that has rocked Swiss financial circles took a new turn on Monday , with the the Credit Suisse contractor ,Tidjane Thiam , who hired private detectives to follow a former top executive , Iqbal Khan, has committed suicide. The scandal unfolded on the streets of Zurich, where both Swiss banks have their headquarters (UBS is co-headquartered in Basel). It exploded into public view when wealth-management rainmaker Iqbal Khan, who had left CS after purportedly being passed over for promotion, realized that he and his wife were being followed while driving in downtown Zurich. For several days in September, a private investigator hired by Credit Suisse trailed the bank’s former wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, through Zurich, snapping photos along the way. The mandate: Find out whether he was trying to recruit colleagues to his new employer, UBS. On September 17, Khan spotted the investigator, people briefed on the events said, triggering a scandal that followed months of tensions between the banker and his former mentor, Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam. The clash has captivated Zurich’s buttoned-up banking community, dominated Swiss tabloids and embarrassed Credit Suisse, a global bank and wealth manager. It is also unsettling employees, some who say they are spooked by the idea the bank is tailing executives, a practice lawyers say is rare. Credit Suisse contractor - who hired private detectives to follow a former top executive - has been suicided by "The Gnomes of Basel". He put two bullets to his own head...just to be sure . Vince shot himself twice in the head and the gun and car keys walked away, Epstein hung himself with a paper towel, Swissacide is amateur compared to Arkancide. The bankers lie, deceive, cheat, steal on a daily basis. Spying would be one of their smaller crimes. How are they able to get away with all this? Because they are a important part of the deep dark state, laundering billions in drug money.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
