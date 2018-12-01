CNBC's full interview with Steve Bannon on the trade war and 2020



Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist who is known as an architect of many of President Trump's "America First" policies, joins "Squawk Box" to discuss the latest news out of the U.S.-China trade talks.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List