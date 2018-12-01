The Price Of Gold Just Hit A Record High in Euros - 48 hours ago, the European Central Bank announced a bonanza stimulus package: interest rate cuts, money printing, quantitative easing, the whole nine yards...
The Price Of Gold Just Hit A Record High in Euros
48 hours ago, the European Central Bank announced a bonanza stimulus package: interest rate cuts, money printing, quantitative easing, the whole nine yards. Europe’s economic growth has ground to a halt. The German economy actually shrank last quarter, according to official statistics. So the European Central Bank is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at this problem. Their stimulus package is like a monetary defibrillator trying to shock Europe’s economies back to growth. So the central bank’s solution is , If what you’re doing isn’t working, do more of the same! Meanwhile gold broke through the 1400 Euro an ounce mark . I’ve been talking about this for months, encouraging you to buy gold and silver. But this isn’t over. There’s a lot more monetary insanity to come from the United States and Europe… so gold and silver prices likely still have a lot of room to rise. Rather than say the price of gold hit an all time high it would be more accurate to say the value of the Euro hit an all time low. Gold may be a “barbarous metal” but the slow trudge towards ZERO value of all the world’s fiat currencies can still be measured against it. One big driver of gold demand is actually coming from foreign central banks and governments. They can see what’s happening to the US dollar and euro, and they’re keen to diversify their reserve assets away from negative interest rates. This is a powerful trend that could continue sending prices higher. So it’s still a reasonable time to buy physical gold and silver. This has been a train wreck in slow motion. If you aren't buying precious metals with savings you get what's coming to you. Anyone that is obsessed with the daily fluctuations in the price of gold and silver do not know what gold and silver is about. Go right ahead and rely on fiat money and when the shit hits the fan see which you have left. Those with gold and silver will always have gold and silver which will always be money. It's not really that complicated, don't try to over complicate it and don't buy precious metals to make a profit that's not going to happen , and who cares whether that happens or not. It will always be money and your paper won't be. It as simple as that . Americans for the most part are going to be caught swimming naked. Gold is doing quite well in the general populace of many nations. This Was The Atlantis Report . Please Like . Share . and Subscribe . Thank You ....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
