The Price Of Gold Just Hit A Record High in Euros - 48 hours ago, the European Central Bank announced a bonanza stimulus package: interest rate cuts, money printing, quantitative easing, the whole nine yards...
Negative Interest Rates 'Very Bad News for Europe,' Folkerts-Landau Says
David Folkerts-Landau, head of research and group chief economist at Deutsche Bank, discusses the return of negative interest rates as he says the European Central Bank "missed the turn" twice on interest rates and looks at the "grinding down" of European economies. He speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
