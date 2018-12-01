Peter Schiff Warning : Low Interest Rates guaranteed road to Recession - According to Peter Schiff, the chief global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, it was a “huge mistake” for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates last ...
Russia continues to Dump US Treasuries -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash
Combined Russia and China Treasury Holdings Hit 9 Year Low As they Keep Dumping US Stocks . Russia has continued to sell off US Treasury securities, cutting its stockpile by $2.35 billion in July, according to the latest US Department of the Treasury data released on Tuesday. Russia’s holdings of US state debt amounted to $8.5 billion in July, with long-term US Treasury securities standing at $6.2 billion and short-term at $2.2 billion. In June, Russian investment in Treasury bills was around $10.8 billion. Japan remains the biggest holder of US Treasury securities for the second month in a row. In June, Tokyo held Treasury bills worth of $1.13 trillion, around 8 billion more than it had a month earlier. Japan is followed by China with $1.11 trillion. Russia used to be one of the major holders of US Treasuries, but since last year it has been steadily cutting the investment in US debt in line with the nation’s de-dollarization policy. Russia is now on par with countries like Oman and New Zealand, which are at the bottom of the list of US Treasury holders. As a matter of state policy, Moscow has also been diversifying its reserves, increasing bullion purchases to record levels and earning the title of the world’s most committed purchaser of gold. As of September, Russia held the fourth largest gold reserves in the world worth $109.5 billion, according to the country’s central bank. Russia fell off the Treasurys list of the 30 or so largest Treasury holders. And in the months that have followed, as the US has imposed more economic sanctions and feuded with Putin over the fate of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Vladimir Putin has turned instead to alternative reserves as the country's de-dollarization push continued. Over the same period of time, Russia was a conspicuously large buyer of Chinese yuan, helping contribute to a spike in yuan buying by reserve managers last year . imagine my surprise: you weaponize the dollar, and people de-dollarize. TADA! Russia and china know exactly what is going on. They know that gold is for the long term and eventually will play a role in the new reserve currency in the future. With the weakening outlook for the US dollar, the best way for the Chinese and Russians, is to dispose of their US Treasuries to swap them for physical gold and silver. Swap something that is declining in value (US dollar) for something that will increase in value (gold and silver),after all the US dollar/gold swap is the perfect inverse swap . It's just a counter-threat to Washington. The adversarial coalition's answer to NATO/CIA putting too many troops on Russia's border and/or blowing up Chinese chemical plants. Because now China is waiting in the wings ready to demand all their exports be paid for by letters of credit denominated in Renminbis. What's going to happen when the world has to sell their precious dollars to buy yuan so they can import 'cheap Chinese crap. The dollar goes to zero and World War 3 is the West's only option. What will Trump do when next he meets with Xi who hands him a note to that effect . For some reason we are watching the last act of some American Shakespearean tragedy. Like HAMLET stuck in an awful family with plotters all around him. Dear Ophelia depressed throwing herself into a stream just about sums up the world today. But in our drama we have Russia and China our so-called enemies denied any friendship biting the colder air. But profits to be made selling weapons to client States like SAUDI ARABIA bastion of medieval democracy; swords come in one size to cut off heads in Turkey. We are in a dream world. HAMLET complained about his bad dreams . The very substance of the ambitious is merely the shadow of a dream. We are following their bad dreams. The clock will strike twelve eventually. The United States has the only talent to turn friends (current and potential) into enemies. Everything else are the consequences.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
