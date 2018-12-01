EU, It’s Your Turn Now! European Union Heading For USSR Style Collapse! - Famous Russian Director






Karen Shakhnazarov, famous Russian director: I'd return to that curious statement of Mr. Soros who said that the EU will share the fate of the USSR. Mr. Soros is a cynic, but an intelligent one. I believe he's the press secretary of the financial oligarchy that actually rules the Western world. They hide in the shadows and he voices the ideas that exist in their community. I believe that $22 trillion of the American debt are a considerable sum despite the fact that our pro-American colleagues keep telling us that it's nothing. The Americans realize that it all smells like trouble. That's why they're so eager to break all the rules. Remember Master and Margarita when Behemoth was playing with Woland and just flipped the board? The same thing's happening right now. I believe the underlying cause is that the current Western elite doesn't know how to deal with the challenges the Western world is facing. It's worth to recall that Karl Marx whom Mr. Zhirinovsky so despises perhaps made a lot of mistakes. I'm saying "perhaps" because it's better not to discuss the mistakes of great people.










