Red Alert -- Oil Prices Explodes 20% UP
Today, Brent climbed as much as 20% towards $70 per barrel and the US crude oil rose 10% to nearly $61. Historically, Brent crude oil reached an all time high of 147.50 in July of 2008. Remember what happened next? Who benefits ? Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Russia, US Oil Majors, State of Texas, OPEC, UK, US Shale Oil Companies , Norway . And Who suffers? China, Japan, India, Transportation costs and cost of goods, Commuters costs, Heating costs going into winter, Airlines and air travel . Iraq, Libya, Venezuela and Iran are a mess and cannot produce to make a difference. This will be the catalyst for the economic downturn. $100 oil is a recession catalyst for sure. SAUDI ENERGY GIANT ARAMCO IS READY FOR A TWO-STAGE IPO BUT THE TIMING IS UP TO THE GOVERNMENT, ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAID TUESDAY, FLAGGING A POSSIBLE FOREIGN LISTING AS PART OF THE OFFERING. The price of oil will rise,because that'll It'll keep enough of the shale companies afloat to push Trump over the 2020 finish line where he can then safely allow the FED to meltdown. Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that the US has "reason to believe that we know the culprit," noting that Washington is "locked and loaded depending on verification" and is waiting to "hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack." Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! Trump tweeted . 20% higher oil means 20% greater odds recession will now start sooner. This said, with higher oil and continuing China tariff woes, expect Forrest J. Gump to express his sleepless night anxiety tomorrow in the form of Fed bashing to try to get rates down to zero before Election Day. This was definitely a False flag designed to prop up the oil price. Imagine a camel jockey nation able to send "armed drones" into Saudi Arabia to do this with no detection. Imagine it. The US and Saudi Arabia are working to keep the US oil in business. Saudi Arabia was about to go broke because of low oil prices. And then suddenly, "Houthi Rebels" hit it with drones ! Too convenient. This was The Atlantis Report . Please like . share . and subscribe . thank you ...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
