Electric Car vs.Combustion Engine Car -- The Dawn of a New Era
The Demise of the combustion engine is near , the world is shifting to an electrifying future . The car industry is in the throes of an unprecedented change . Internal combustion engines have been ruling the streets for decades now. They power the majority of cars around the world. People get up in the morning, head for their cars, hit the ignition, and hope the engine comes to life so that they won’t be late for work. But technology is ever-advancing, and with that comes new ground-breaking ideas that have the potential to be revolutionary. Although electric cars have been here for more than a decade, it is only now through advancements in certain technologies that we are witnessing a surge in their production. The transition has just begun, but the move from Internal Combustion Engines vehicles to Electric will happen sooner and more quickly than most people suspect. Here are 6 factors that lead me to say this with such confidence . #1 China says so! , China is now the world's largest car market . Unsurprisingly, car manufacturers want to have access to this market. However, China has passed a law which requires any vehicle maker to obtain a new energy vehicle score of at least 10% by 2019, which rises to 12% by 2020, and on up to 20% of sales by 2025. As a result of this announcement, all the major OEM's have suddenly found Electric Vehicle religion. A slew of announcements has followed about the 10's of billions of dollars or Euros they are investing in their Electric Vehicle development programs and the partnerships or huge investments they are creating to secure their battery supply chain. The CEO of Porsche has even gone on record as saying that after 2030 all Porsche cars will be 100% electric. So, China has spoken, and the car manufacturers have listened. In the next 18 months, expect the number of electric vehicle models available to purchase, to increase significantly. #2 Battery Costs are falling . The main cost of an electric vehicle is the cost of the battery. These price of these batteries is falling significantly. Lithium-Ion batteries cost $1,000 per kWh in 2010. By 2017 that cost had fallen to $200 per kWh, by 2020 the cost of batteries will have fallen 90% in 10 years, and the price will continue to drop. #3 Battery capacity is increasing . Lithium-Ion batteries are increasing in energy density at a rate of 5-8% per annum. #4 Electric car batteries have a very long life . Contrary to what many believe, the batteries in electric vehicles don't degrade over time (or over miles/kilometers driven either). #5 Electric vehicles are more reliable. Another factor in favour of electric vehicles is that they are far more reliable. #6 Cheaper to Fuel . Electric vehicles are typically significantly cheaper to fuel as well ,unless you happen to live somewhere that has particularly cheap gas and extremely expensive electricity . Tesla is a renowned car manufacturer that is heavily pushing electric cars. Nothing in Tesla’s entire lineup smells of gasoline – it is strictly an electric car manufacturer. Several other car manufacturers including Mercedes, Audi, BMW, also produce electric vehicles among the overwhelming majority of their carbon-emitting variants. But why are electric cars gaining more popularity? To answer that, let us discuss the fundamental differences between the internal combustion engine and electric engine in an abstract view. Electric cars are much faster than their combustion counterparts. This is because electric cars can produce high torque from the get-go, whereas combustion engines reach that torque after gaining speed. It gives electric cars the edge in launch speed and helps reach 0 to 60 in shorter times. The lightweight factor, due to the absence of kilos worth of metal under the hood, plays a major role. And because there are no moving parts, the cost of maintenance is much lower – forget about changing oil – the biggest reoccurring cost will be the battery. Universal components such as the windshield and auto glass, wipers, tires will still need attention. Electric cars utilize Lithium-ion batteries that need a recharge. Due to the nature of Lithium-ion technology, its capacity to hold power degrades over time. Electric car owners can expect fewer miles over time. However, it has improved a lot. And Tesla is hard at work to create an alternative to Lithium-ion that will revolutionize even smaller devices like cell phones and laptops. Because electric cars do not rely on combustion, there is almost zero emission from the tail-pipe. Climate change is one of the biggest challenges looming over mankind. With ice caps melting at a rapid pace, countries around the world are experiencing a drastic change in their climates, and wildlife is getting affected too. In such times, the push for environment-friendly cars is becoming more important. . Under most circumstances, electric vehicles have a smaller carbon footprint than their conventional counterparts. Newer studies suggest that Electric Vehicles may also have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), thanks to their much simpler design. Tesloop, a company that combines the features of Uber, bus services, and autonomous vehicles, published a case study showing that a Tesla Model S cost only $10,500 in maintenance and fuel costs, $3500 of which was to repair a headlight that was damaged by the driver. A comparable luxury vehicle like a Mercedes S-class costs about $86,000 in maintenance and fuel for the same mileage. The Tesla even has a lower base price - $68k, compared to the Mercedes' $96k - so all told, a Mercedes S Class owner will pay over $100k more than someone who purchased a Tesla Model S. But Electric cars have range limitations, especially in winter. Yet... There is a huge push to get them into the market. WHY??? I believe that the price of oil is about to start rising dramatically, as it appears that the Peak of Global production is about 10 years behind us, and the EROEI of oil is quickly worsening. The electric cars are going to be a temporary solution that will lessen the demand on oil and keep people moving around as gas prices start a relentless climb.
