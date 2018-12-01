Putin offers to Sell the S-400 Missiles to Saudis instead of their American MIM-104 Patriot - The devastating blitz on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry has led to a flurry of accusations from US officials blaming Iran. The reason for the finger-pointing ...
Putin offers to Sell the S-400 Missiles to Saudis instead of their American MIM-104 Patriot
The devastating blitz on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry has led to a flurry of accusations from US officials blaming Iran. The reason for the finger-pointing is simple: Washington’s spectacular failure to protect its Saudi ally. The Trump administration needs to scapegoat Iran for the latest military assault on Saudi Arabia because to acknowledge that the Houthi rebels mounted such an audacious assault on the oil kingdom’s heartland would be an admission of American inadequacy. Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars in recent years purchasing US Patriot missile defense systems and supposedly cutting-edge radar technology from the Pentagon. If the Yemeni rebels can fly combat drones up to 1,000 kilometers into Saudi territory and knock out the linchpin production sites in the kingdom’s oil industry, then that should be a matter of huge embarrassment for US “protectors.” Saudi Arabia has no defenses against this kind of attacks. The U.S. has no system that could be used for that purpose. Russia is the only country that can provide the necessary equipment. It would be extremely costly, and still insufficient, to protect all of the Saudi’s vital facilities from similar swarm attacks. Russia is already making a sales pitch, saying that the Russian systems can protect Saudi oilfields where American systems can't. And I'm sure the whole world has noticed what the dismal failure of the American weapons. Russia is going to be flat out to keep up with demand. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Saudi Arabia to purchase Russian weapons during press conference following talks with leaders of Turkey and Iran in Ankara, Monday. "For the political leadership of Saudi Arabia it will be enough to make a wise decision, as the leaders of Iran did purchasing the S-300, and as President Erdogan did purchasing from Russia the latest S-400 Triumph air defense systems. They will reliably protect any infrastructure of Saudi Arabia", - said Putin. His Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani also commented on recent drone attacks on Saudi oil industry: "The people of Yemen was forced to retaliate following this daily flow of arms to Saudi Arabia and is used against Yemeni people. What Yemeni people are doing is protecting themselves, protecting themselves from the attacks". Iranian leader went on saying that "fundamental solution to this problem is the diplomacy. Maybe what we are witnessing within the Astana format will be the model." Speaking on Syrian crisis, Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to build a refugee city alongside Syria-Turkey border: "We will not allow any terrorist corridor anywhere along our border with Syria. I would also like to emphasize that in this region we can build a refugee city, we can build a few accommodations for the refugees where they can grow some fruits and vegetables. We can start the preparations in this regard". An excellent reply to Saudi Arabia the S400 is a cheaper and better piece of hardware than Patriot 3 . This was The Atlantis Report . Please like . share . and subscribe . Thank you ...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (132)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : Millennials Are Doomed - Millennials Never saw The American Prosperity . In his Monthly Market Commentary dated on September 1, 2019 ,Doctor Marc Faber wrote quote : Sydney William...
-
Jim Rogers on US Economic Crisis, Gold & Bitcoin | Podcast - In this edition of our podcast Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by investment supremo Jim Rogers. A renowned businessman and...
-
Roubini Says Markets Too Complacent, Chance of Recession Over 25% - Sep.06 -- Nouriel Roubini, chairman at Roubini Macro... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full stor...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment