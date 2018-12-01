Ron Paul : No One Believes Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sure of who was responsible for the attack on Saudi oil facilities shortly after the attack. Neocons followed suit, one by one blaming Iran and calling for the war they've been drooling over for years. But not only are Washington's European partners skeptical of the claims - even Gulf allies are not outright blaming Iran. Lies grease the wheels of the war machine and with the latest attack the grease is flowing freely. What will Trump do?












