Matt Taibbi : The latest Russian Spy Story is a Load of BS
Matt Taibbi : The latest Russian Spy Story is a Load of BS
Matt Taibbi Blasts The Smolenkov Saga As "Latest Pile Of BS Dumped On Us By Intel Agencies" in his latest article written via Untitledgate blog, He wrote: When I was 20, I studied at the Leningrad Polytechnical Institute, in the waning days of the Soviet empire. Most of the Russians I met were amusingly free of stress caused by following news. Why would they bother? Bull-factories like Rossiskaya Gazeta and Leningradsaya Pravda were basically collections of dreary government news releases rewritten to sound like news reports. Taibbi explained. I saw newspapers in Leningrad shredded into slivers of toilet paper, used in place of curtains in dorm rooms, even stuffed into overcoat linings as insulation. But I can’t recall a Russian person actually reading a Soviet newspaper for the content. That’s how useless its “news” was. Taibbi added . We’re headed to a similar place. The cable networks, along with the New York Times and Washington Post increasingly act like house organs of the government, and in particular the intelligence agencies. An episode this week involving a tale of a would-be American spy “exfiltrated” from Russia solidifies this impression. Seldom has a news story been more transparently fraudulent. The story was broken by CNN Monday, September 9th, under the headline, “Exclusive: US extracted top spy from inside Russia in 2017” . The story told us our spy agencies successfully penetrated Russian government at the highest levels (although apparently not well enough to foresee or forestall the election interference campaign the same agencies spent the last three years howling about). We were also told the agencies saved an invaluable human source back in 2017, and that the story came from inside the Trump administration. So great was this spy of ours, we were told, that he had “access to Putin” and “could even provide images of documents on the Russian leader’s desk.” . It’s a characteristic of third world countries to have the intelligence world and the media be intertwined enough that it’s not always clear whether the reporters and the reported-about are the same people. When you turn on the TV in Banana Republics, you’re never sure which group is talking to you. This story wasn’t leaked to tell the public an important story about a lost source in the Kremlin, but more likely as damage control, to work the refs as investigators examine the origins of the election interference tale. Matt Taibbi ended . Anything at this point about the Russia hoax is part of the disinformation campaign. The truth of the hoax has outstripped their propaganda capability. So all that is left of to seed doubt and confusion to obscure the facts. This isn’t news it’s just tabloid spy BS . Forget about CNN, Washington Post, Clapper, Comey, etc. All the politicians we voted for are on board with blaming Russia for everything and re-kindling the cold war. All of them. They've never heard of the murdered staffer and want Assange gone. They all agree. "The Mainstream media tells 'a' story, not 'the' story." They all are. They are only there to fool the naive, gullible and stupid - the government's favourite serfs . This Was The Atlantis Report . Please Like . Share . and Subscribe . Thank You ....
