Max Keiser : Food vouchers for peasants



Every week Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert look at all the scandal behind the financial news headlines. In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Foodbank South Australia which is now creating a new project aimed to subsidize clients with vouchers funded by the major bank to buy basic needs — in order to avoid any defaulting mortgage payments. In the second half, Max interviews Mark Valek , the author of “In Gold We Trust” report, about roles of gold and bitcoin in times when “social contract” does not work anymore.














