End Times: A Report on 2020 and Beyond with Leo Zagami & John Barnwell





One year after being exiled to rural Kansas, serial sexual predator Theodore McCarrick remains unrepentant and so does the pope who is antagonizing Americans. In the meantime Dorian is definitely heading toward the Carolinas, and without a doubt there is a possibility that it could make landfall along the coast, but there is no guarantee that this will happen. More signs of the end times? Exorcisms increasing?JoeBiden What happened to your eye? All this and more with Leo Zagami and special guest.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List