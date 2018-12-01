Retirement When Bubbles Burst: Surviving the Financial Fallout - The retirement dream was sold to us by the people who made their retirement on our gullibility, the secret of success is to tell people something they want...
Jim Rogers : Trump could simply freeze Chinese Assets in America
As America seems to be running out of bullets in its ongoing trade war with China . Washington is exploring new ways to target Beijing as it runs out of goods to tax , and century-old Chinese bonds could become a weapon. “The US will simply default on $1 trillion of U.S. Treasury bonds held by China and claim, based on these old bonds, that they are justified in doing so,” said Max Keiser, the host of the Keiser Report. “If America gets a ruling that China must pay then what America would do is freeze Chinese assets in America… take those assets or seize those assets. And then you have a very serious trade war going on,” famous investor Jim Rogers told Russian TV RT America , adding that China would certainly retaliate to such a move. on Sunday, the Trump administration slapped tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports, the latest escalation in a trade war that’s ground the global economy to a halt, sent Germany into a recession, and given the market an alibi to keep rising because, wait for it, "a trade deal is imminent." Only, it isn't, and 1 minute later, China retaliated with higher tariffs being rolled out in stages on a total of about $75 billion of U.S. goods. The target list strikes at the heart of Trump’s political support - factories and farms across the Midwest and South at a time when the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing down. It is odd that communist China considers manufacturing jobs and production capacity a strategic survival goal to protect and yet the US does not anymore. It takes one generation for needed skill sets to retire and walk out the door. No country will ever outsource itself to continued greatness and world leadership destroying its own nations manufacturing jobs and production capacity. That's a corporate decision based on greed for short term profits gained by bribing Congress to create the laws making it legal to sell out America. The heads of those corporations went for the money and fertile ground with minimal red tape. Now they produce in the area of the worlds largest population/market. US corporations producing in China allowed the poor Americans to buy cheaper goods than the cost of local production, but the caveat is they have no jobs and the millennial tribes are saddled with unforgivable debts for school. So for the corporations, it's a dying market. Asian market is booming and profits are rolling in. Cost of shipping goods from China is cheaper than shipping from America and the length of time to destinations. we as Americans have to accept those manufacturing jobs are never coming back , because the USA today is consumer nation, all it does is consume. The USA will always be a Customer if not from china, or Korea or Taiwan or even Afghanistan. Even if we win the War, we are still not going to get those jobs back home. We at The Atlantis Report we believe that the real reason for the Trade war is the PetroYuan. The Elite are too smart to think a trade war will re-industrialize us, but they think if they put enough pressure, the Chinese will agree to support the Status Quo. The PetroDollar brings in a ridiculous amount of deposits into our banking system every year.The Petrodollar is what is keeping America afloat .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (15)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber Interview in German - How safe is our money really? Euro crash? Financial Outlook (2019) - Marc Faber im Interview – Wie sicher ist unser Geld wirklich? Euro-Crash? Finanzausblick (2019) Interview mit Dr. Marc Faber in Thailand Vielleicht kennst ...
-
The Anatomy of the Coming Recession by NOURIEL ROUBINI - https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/global-recessio... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for f...
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment