Retirement When Bubbles Burst: Surviving the Financial Fallout
The retirement dream was sold to us by the people who made their retirement on our gullibility, the secret of success is to tell people something they want to believe, in a way that they can believe it, if you can do that they will love you and trust you with anything they have got . Retirement is a mythical idea sold to the working men and women of America which states that if you pay into our pension plan or mutual fund for the entirety of your working years, you’ll be able to stop working and live for 30 years on the same amount of income (adjusted for inflation of course) you made while working, for not working. Brought to you by the Teamsters, CALPERS, the UAW, The Federal Reserve, and Goldman Sachs ,among others. Retirement, that's where the thieves use lawyers, doctors, financial cons, & inflation to deprive you of any & all wealth... Especially if you invest your money with thieves... And when those bubbles pop and the mal-investment that has taken place these past decades gets liquidated, along with the businesses that existed solely because of said mal-investment, a high percentage of existing jobs goes away with them. The whole finance industry will go down along with most of the Real Estate industry, that takes a lot of other businesses down with them (construction and related types for instance). Create & buy self running businesses that produce positive monthly cash flow or die poor. So how much money you'll need to "retire comfortably ? . You do not need money , all you need is to be debt free . Once you discover that if you downsize, take equity out of your home and maybe even relocate to a lower cost of living area, you'll find you can retire debt free. It's amazing how far your money goes when you're not paying off credit cards, car lease/loans and paying mtg/high Real Estate taxes. Debt free is the way to go. You don't need a new car every two years or trips to exotic locations. And you don't need to be serving as the over draft account for your kids either . If your own personal bubble is large enough to retire on, sell it now and retire. If you are waiting on a pension, reduce it by 50% and plan accordingly.Forget about social security , it is a ponzi scheme and will eventually collapse . If you didn't plan at all, repeat after me "would you like a large Coke?" If you're in your 60's and you have debt, such as a mortgage and car payments, you didn't do it right. I personally owe nothing to nobody. I don't want a boat or an RV. I have a decent house. People need to think for themselves and evaluate their situation and act in their best interests rather than falling for the soft propaganda that floods out of the financial services industry. That means re-evaluate whether you need that one house in that neighborhood and even in that city or state. Then look at short terms expenses - do you really need the latest iPhone, biggest text/data plan and all that impulse buying. I am Debt free and focused on how to be as self-reliant as possible . I retired early. Invested money into raised garden beds, assorted fruit trees and berries orchards and a year round greenhouse with hydroponics set up run off solar. Secure 10x20 shed, 8x7 walk in chicken coop and 10x30 run made from steel dog kennel panel installed on 4x4 sills/uprights complete with steel roof all situate next to small side pasture for free range. All buildings/structures are secure/lockable and as maintenance free as possible. Learned about best dual purpose chickens for eggs and meat - built outdoor kitchen/processing center and learned how to butcher. Live cheap. Value real experiences over material things. Probably not popular planning , but when The Shit Hits The Fan and bottom falls out I can stay in my own home, rely on solar if energy costs are out of sight or not available , and feed myself from home raised chicken, vegetables, fruits and berries. Frugal is not a dirty Word. And if recession doesn't hit and economy doesn't collapse, I still have a comfortable retirement.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
