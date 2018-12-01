Is Putin losing power?



It sparked some of the biggest demonstrations the country has seen in decades. Thousands took to the streets over the summer in Russia after some of the Kremlin’s fiercest critics were barred from a regional ballot. But despite Moscows's attempt to silence them, the ruling party lost a third of its seats in the capital in Sunday's local election. President Vladimir Putin's United Russia stills holds a majority. But the opposition Communist Party has almost doubled its number of seats. So what does this mean for the national elections in two years' time? And how will Putin deal with this setback?



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List