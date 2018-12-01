Gold Prices Will Keep Rising as The Recession is Looming - An epic gold bull market is on the menu for 2019. Gold and silver have had an exciting run in the past couple of months, and this is taking place exactly b...
Is Putin losing power?
It sparked some of the biggest demonstrations the country has seen in decades. Thousands took to the streets over the summer in Russia after some of the Kremlin’s fiercest critics were barred from a regional ballot. But despite Moscows's attempt to silence them, the ruling party lost a third of its seats in the capital in Sunday's local election. President Vladimir Putin's United Russia stills holds a majority. But the opposition Communist Party has almost doubled its number of seats. So what does this mean for the national elections in two years' time? And how will Putin deal with this setback?
