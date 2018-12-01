Gold Prices Will Keep Rising as The Recession is Looming - An epic gold bull market is on the menu for 2019. Gold and silver have had an exciting run in the past couple of months, and this is taking place exactly b...
Benjamin Fulford Sept 9 2009 : U.S. War College study shows 95-100% probability of Khazarian mafia defeat
U.S. War College study shows 95-100% probability of Khazarian mafia defeat by Benjamin Fulford . The international military and legal campaign against the Khazarian mafia is “95-100% likely to succeed,” according to probability models tested by the U.S. War College, say MI6 and Pentagon sources. This week’s anniversary of 9/11 is followed by a Friday the 13th and is a good time to push hard for their inevitable final defeat, the sources say. The key to the Khazarians’ defeat was handed over to the military by a group of Swiss mathematicians who analyzed 43,000 transnational corporations and traced their control to a group of 700 individuals, mostly bankers, MI6 sources say. This is “a Ponzi scheme called the Global Network of Corporate Control (GNCC), which is in an interlocking or bowtie corporate structure,” the sources say. Military forces do their best work when they have a clear target, and this list of 700 individuals gave them that target, Pentagon sources confirm. The U.S. War College ran a series of “probability models” to come up with a plan that ensures “the Global Coalition for the Rule of Law” (i.e., The People) will ultimately prevail, the sources say. This doesn’t mean the war is over yet, since the Khazarian mob is literally fighting for survival as it stirs up trouble in the U.S., UK, Hong Kong, Iran, etc. However, these are just futile rear-guard efforts by a defeated, albeit extremely rich crime gang. One key date that is coming up is the September 17th Israeli election, where top satanic leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fellow gangsters are using every dirty trick in the book to stay in power. The Jews must now either confront and defeat their satanist rulers or else face a combined Turkish/Iranian/U.S./Russian/Arabian coalition that will force them to remove their criminal leaders. It’s not going to be an easy fight. Even the Mossad-linked information/disinformation site Debka is saying Netanyahu is planning to start a war in order to postpone the election and stay in power. Furthermore, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz is reporting that Netanyahu is taking a page from the book of the U.S. Democrats’ “Russian” election-stealing scam to try to claim that “the Arabs” stole the election. By the way, the “Russia did it” scammers in the U.S. might like this photo sent to me by the Russians of Senior Lieutenant Olga Orlif of the Soviet Army—Melania Trump’s grandmother. Orlif was a Yugoslavian fighting with the Soviets against Nazi Germany, the Russian sources say. In any case, another key date is the October 31st Brexit deadline in the UK. Here, judging from the bizarre antics of politicians, the Khazarians have called in every bribery and blackmail chip they have. Just one example: opposition Labour Party shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said on TV she would seek the “best deal possible” with the EU, then campaign against it. The Parliamentarians “lead the country into a state of chaos and panic when the decision is already made. In or out does not matter two hoots—in the end the EU will no longer exist,” MI6 sources promise. Staying in the EU would mean a loss of sovereignty and “is in effect High Treason and nothing else,” they say. “The Monarchy and senior generals of the British Army are all aligned to Sovereignty” and not the compromised politicians, they add. Public opinion in the UK is also against the politicians, despite the propaganda campaign by the press, who are agents of the mega-conglomerate controlled by the 700 bankers, they note. It is also interesting that while the Western corporate propaganda press rants on about places like Israel, Hong Kong, and the UK, they are completely ignoring a major and violent revolution . continue reading at benjaminfulford.net .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (70)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Roubini Says Markets Too Complacent, Chance of Recession Over 25% - Sep.06 -- Nouriel Roubini, chairman at Roubini Macro... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full stor...
-
Marc Faber : We Are Already in a Recession - In a recent interview, Legendary contrarian investor Dr. Marc Faber warned that the huge asset bubble will be Deflated and we are already in a recession, s...
-
Jim Rogers : Silver right now is The Best Deal in Town !! - Legendary commodities trader Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, sees opportunity in silver as the precious metal is better priced than gold, but leve...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment