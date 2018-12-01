Deutsche Bank under money laundering investigation over Jared Kushner transactions



Deutsche Bank is reportedly being investigated for alleged violations of anti-money laundering regulations. According to a New York Times report, a probe is underway as to how the bank handled transactions labelled 'suspicious' by employees. They include some transactions linked to Donald Trump's key adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. A former Deutsche Bank employee told the newspaper that the bank failed to file a report with US Treasury, even though the employee had flagged some questionable activity surrounding Kushner's company account in 2016.



















