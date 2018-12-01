Artificial Intelligence & Algorithms: pros & cons | (AI-Documentary) DW Documentary - Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are leading to fundamental changes in the way we live. Algorithms can already detect Parkinson's disease and c...
Banking crisis 'getting worse' as Fed loses control
The Democrats have begun a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump following his alleged attempt to undermine the campaign of Democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden during a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Rick Sanchez reports. We also discuss the release of a transcript of the phone call in question and the Trump administration’s efforts at damage control. We report on the exoneration of an ex-associate of former national security advisor Michael Flynn. “Boom Bust” co-host Christy Ai returns to discuss the ongoing, deepening problems in the US “repo” market and how they continue to confound finance professionals. We report on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's tapping of PM Benjamin Netanyahu for another chance to break the electoral deadlock and form the country’s next government. Plus, Tyrel Ventura, co-host of “Watching the Hawks,” and comedian Lee Camp of “Redacted Tonight” join Rick Sanchez discuss promising new technology meant to reverse baldness.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
