Who is behind Drug Epidemic in the US - Chris J Farrell, Judicial Watch, Herland Report

The Herland Report TV: "America is facing an incredible crisis over heroin and opioid addiction, the deadliest part of that is fentanyl which is a derivative narcotic which is killing people at a rate that no one has seen before," states Director of Investigations at Judicial Watch, Chris J. Farrell. 27 million Americans are on illicit drugs and the Mayo Clinic cites seven out of ten Americans are on prescription drugs. "The US has seventy five thousand deaths a year associated with heroin/fentanyl overdoses. It would be equivalent to a Boeing 737 and crash it every day. if we crashed a plane every single day and killed everyone on board, what do you think or FAA or the transportation administration from that airline would say? Would everyone just shrug and say "just another airplane crash"? No, there would be hysterical reactions. Yet, a plane crash every day is equal the number of heroin overdose we now have." "It is terribly unpopular to say, but I will say it anyway, that the heroin that gets into the United States come in by very crafty smugglers and it has to do with law enforcement corruption. There's people that turn a blind eye to that activity and I’m speaking of law enforcement people." "It is a very sophisticated business, at least 100 billion dollars or more. There is a lot of money to be made by the cartels and they know how to do it. Unfortunately there are people within us law enforcement at all levels." "I have communicated with, among many, the Department of Justice with the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and others. There was a seven year long investigation in El Paso Texas that pointed out all sorts of public corruption. It is a very grave problem, there really needs to be a thorough house cleaning." The Herland Report is a Scandinavian initiative, reaching millions yearly, presenting leading intellectuals' view on foreign policy, current affairs, religion, the Middle East, Western decadence - free from political correctness. The Herland Report believes in freedom of speech and its editorial policy resides above the traditional Left vs Right paradigm which we believe has lost its relevance and ability to describe the current driving forces in Western politics. We regularly feature a variety of opinion and analysis from a number of commentators from across the political spectrum. The Herland Report is founded and hosted by Hanne Nabintu Herland, a Scandinavian historian of comparative religions, bestselling author, commentator and TV producer, known from the media for sharp analysis and fearless speech.
