After Trade Wars here comes , Currency Wars
As expected China is responding back to Trump's trade war and it is using the Big Guns .So just an hour after Beijing effectively devalued the yuan, when it launched the latest currency war with the US, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government has asked its state-owned enterprises "to suspend all imports of U.S. agricultural products after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with the Asian nation last week." The Chinese are literally telling Trump and America : We are going to cheapen the Yuan in Forex fiat currency warfare, We will buy more oil from Iran and Venezuela, stop buying agricultural products from you or anything else, probably dump some U.S. Treasuries, buy more gold for China's reserves, do more business with Russia and Europe in our own currencies, invite Kim Jung Un over more often to shop China, expand more into Africa and South America, tear gas Hong Kong, hornswoggle Taiwan, float another Heavenly Palace into orbit, sell more high end weapons to Pakistan and print up a boatload of Chinese Yuan with Chairman Mao's face. And there isn't one thing you can do about it ! Leadership is weaponizing its currency, there is scenario where dollar can be killed by China, Russia, Japan and Europe by playing with fluctuations, Trump administration has that model ,Once you weaponize the very systems that quietly gave you power, as the US has done, its all downhill from here. Now everybody wants an escape valve from sanctimonious sanctions . All leading to an increasingly impotent toolbox for the DC mafia. Either way, the USA is punishing innocent civilians. The USA cannot coexist in peace in a world that does not submit to its every whim. Trump will devalue the dollar,Or the world will “devalue” the dollar for him, to play the tit-for-tat game with China, and whatever money you have in your hand becomes worthless. Devaluation also causes the merchants to raise their prices to get the same value for their goods and services, and your boss will deny you any cost of living increases in wages, saying: you are being paid too much now. It is a very destructive cycle on the economy. Today The Yuan is crashing , The British Pound is "crashing" too and so are a few other currencies. And most, if not all world currencies , are "crashing" against gold ,including The US Dollar . While China has useful products that can export to the entire world . America has only the US Dollar , disorder and the fear to export . thereof “Regime Change” and chaos. And all Trump really wants is to force the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates to keep the big fat ugly bubble propped up at least until the next "election". America has no friends left, and doesn't even know what an alliance is, or what mutually respectful negotiation is. Recent events have exposed the emperor without clothes. As for Trump saying tariffs are working and the Chinese are paying us billions of dollars, this is a lie. If we are indeed receiving billions of dollars from these tariffs, then why are we still running a trade deficit that keeps going up? Also, the tariffs are having the opposite effect, as the Chinese have stopped buying oil and agricultural products from us. Next will be planes and machinery. That is America's top 4 exports. A lot of Americans are going to be laid off from work, if they can't sell their products. And Trump is going to devalue the money they own ! And you can bet, you are not going to see a bailout from the federal government, particularly if you are in the lower socio-economic classes. That is a good making for a hot civil war right here at home, never mind a hot war with China.
