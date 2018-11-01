US doesn’t belong in South China Sea – Ben Swann




The United States has accused China of blocking southeast Asian nations from being able to access trillions of dollars in oil and natural gas in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has promised to deploy the US Navy to the sea for drills. Investigative journalist Ben Swann unpacks the latest.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List