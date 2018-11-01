Global Recession spreading, says David Rosenberg - Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management and David Rosenberg, chief economist with Gluskin Sheff, join CNBC's "Closing Bell" team to break down what inve...
South China Sea - Risks of WW3 as Trump deploys US Navy for Drills
The United States has accused China of blocking southeast Asian nations from being able to access trillions of dollars in oil and natural gas in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has promised to deploy the US Navy to the sea for drills and has approved an $8 Billion deal to sell Taiwan 66 F-16 fighter jets. So funny to hear the U.S. complaining about the Chinese in the South China Sea, when the U.S. is wanting to blockade Venezuela in the Caribbean, and has a fleet parked off the Iranian coast. The US is always acting like world police and sticking its nose in places it shouldn't be. our roads and education standards are falling,and we are losing big time in trade wars . The United States doesn’t belong in South China Sea, it has no business being there .It doesn't belong anywhere and yet are almost everywhere.Neither in the PERSIAN gulf or the black sea or the Baltic . What would have been out reaction if say Iran , Russia , China and others did the same provocative drills close to the east and west coasts and especially gulf of Mexico . Get the hell out of the Asian Pacific and let us deal with our problems here at home. Or try and find solutions for world peace instead of provoking everybody with a damn military. Why is the US meddling in China and Vietnam's business? Why is the US meddling in the South China Sea? What if Beijing were to meddle in US offshore drilling in waters near Cali, Texas or Alaska? Russia and China are too much patients, they better do the same on America's doorstep then the US needs its whole Navy over here to protect American waters . Whether Taiwan belongs to China is not for the US to decide.It is just like whether Hawaii belongs to US or not is not for China to decide. Taiwan is the last thing U.S should poke china over. The U.S involvement in the Hong Kong protests and arm sales to Taiwan has crossed the red line. I would expect China to dump its U.S Treasuries and collapse the American Economy just for starters. The US needs a boogeyman for its military industrial complex lobby. They would be more than happy to go to war over islands in the South China Sea. Weapons and bombs are things that US manufacturing can still compete with china. So war is good business for the US. all the gas and oil exploration rights in South China Sea are with BP, Shell, Caltex, Chevron, Genie Oil, Exxon , but issued by corrupt officials in Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia . Apparently The Rockefellers used U.S. military aircraft to search for offshore drilling locations off the coast of Vietnam during the war. US is used to exporting weapons by creating & engaging wars in other people's backyards. The US doesn't have any territory on the Eurasian landmass and has no legitimate interests on this side of the globe! Aside from the South China Sea, the US occupies dozens of Middle Eastern / European countries, and has the chutzpah to sail warships into the Black Sea off Russia's coast. The US runs an international protection racket: ratchet up tensions in a certain region, then sells weapons to countries in that region, and if you don't pay the US military-industrial complex, the US government will burn down your house by lighting the powder keg. Eurasia needs to unite and throw the United States of Corporations out! The US should go home and heal america first because it is falling apart since the chosen one took over!
