Marc Faber : #Trump Changes his mind 5 times a day he is desperate to get reelected in 2020 . - In a recent interview with the economic times of India , Doctor Marc Faber, Editor of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report talked about what he thinks of Trump , ...
Trump is right – China will be in “dark ages” without U.S.
The U.S. doesn’t need China and American companies can take their manufacturing elsewhere, this according to Todd Horwitz, chief strategist at BubbaTrading.com. “We do not need China, we can exist without China. They will have big trouble existing without us. They will go back into the dark ages,” Horwitz told Kitco News.
