The 'new normal' that has set up a generation for hardship



Today's young Australians are in danger of being the first generation in memory to have lower living standards than their parents, according to a new Grattan Institute report. The research also shows that older Australians spend more and have higher incomes than their counterparts three decades ago but wealth for younger Australians has hardly changed. Danielle Wood from the Grattan Institute explains.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List