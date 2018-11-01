Russia put nuclear missiles in Venezuela -- Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 & WW3 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is militarily ready for a Cuban Missile-style crisis if the United States wanted one and threatened to place h...
Trump already Regrets Escalating Trade War With China , but then Retracts
During his meeting this morning with the UK's Boris Johnson at the G7 in France, the US president acknowledged having second thoughts about the escalating the trade war with China. Trump was asked if he had second thoughts about his latest escalation. “Yeah, sure. Why not?” Trump answered. The reporter repeated the question and Trump replied: “Might as well. Might as well.” A second reporter followed up again, asking if he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China. “I have second thoughts about everything,” Trump responded very clearly in the affirmative. But his top spokeswoman Secretary Stephanie Grisham retracted and said that Trump meant he regretted not raising tariffs even more. White House Press "explained" that the media misinterpreted Trump’s initial remarks, "clarifying" that Trump doesn’t regret starting a trade war but he does have second thoughts on whether he should have hit the Chinese even harder. “The president was asked if he had ‘any second thought on escalating the trade war with China.’ His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” Grisham said in a statement to reporters. from its side the Chinese press immediately pounced on Trump's comment, with the Global Times' notorious editor and chief, Hu Xijin, tweeting almost immediately tweeted that China is preparing for relations to get much worse: "Regret? This should be seen as Pres Trump changed his tone after ordering US companies to leave China. Regardless of his specific expression each time, we're seriously making preparations for scenario in which China-US trade relations deteriorate further, even much worse than now." Hu Xijin said . The only one to react to Trump's second thoughts about trade war with China is China, they can't stop laughing. Guess what Trump will do next? of course have second thoughts again when he is back in D.C. - an American tragedy. Donald, the chosen one, has a second thought for " A TRADE WAR THAT is EASY TO WIN". ! Just Hilarious! I used to be indecisive but now I'm not so sure. Put down the shovel Donald,you're going to need a ladder instead to get out of the hole you dug.Practice your kowtowing as well. America under The chosen one has become a semi-comical nightmare, a country with very little cognitive activity, every war is lost before it begins. It is dumbfounding that Trump would so boldly tweet his distaste and rejection of a country which has bought US debt to the tune of a trillion dollars, provided the US with dirt cheap products thanks to prison labor, and given a free ticket to infiltrate high government officials emails through an unsecured server of a woman running for president and then, just days later, change his mind. Are you nuts or are you stupid ! The strategy is to destroy the US dollar and US economy and Trump has now gone on record, to save his filthy rich friends, from going down in history as the US president which managed to Make America GREAT-BRITAIN Again. Had we pulled this twenty years ago, when the Chinese economy was 100% dependent on exports to the USA, maybe it would have mattered. We, as in our globalist corporations, have built China to the point that they have a multitrillion dollar domestic economy and a far larger group of middle class consumers than what the USA has. we have lost good paying jobs, the difference has been an increase to executive salaries, coupled with the promise of "trickle-down" tax cuts that have not trickled down. Since 1980, top 1% wages have quadrupled, while worker's wages have dropped relative to inflation. The debt is the result of tax cuts to the top earners, less revenue from workers flat wages, less revenue from the wealthy,and still we're promised trickle down will come. Going on record with your second thoughts, within days of making a major decision, is called being FICKLE. But the maestros are writing the script and Trump said this for the record, to Cover His back as an egomaniac who wants to be known through history as the man who tried to save the free world, not the man who tricked 80 million people into voting for him.
