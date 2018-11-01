Max Keiser Report: No barrier to negative yields


In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss former central bank chairman Alan Greenspan, warning that there are no barriers to negative yields in the US. In the second half, Max interviews Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the significance of negative yields and what it says about the future of our economy.















