Peter Schiff: How to Profit on Next Recession - At MoneyShow San Francisco, Peter Schiff: The problems I saw leading up to the financial crisis of 2008-9 are dwarfed by the problems that I see now under ...
They Are Making Hybrids to Take Over Planet Earth
COAST TO COAST AM. From the beginning, in UFO abduction incidents, aliens have shown an interest in human reproduction, he noted. The reason behind this is their program to create hybrids, he said, describing an early case that Hopkins shared with him in which a woman was shown a human that looked half-human, half-alien, and was asked by the aliens to hold them. "They are making hybrids so that they can come down and be here," possibly to takeover our planet, he conjectured. Jacobs also discussed the telepathic abilities of aliens, in which they can transfer data into someone's mind. He theorized that hybrids are being created with a tremendous amount of information dumped into them by the Praying Mantis or insect-like ET beings, who direct the hybrid program. ORIGINAL SHOW DATE - 2014/08/19
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
