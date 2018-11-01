Jack Ma and Elon Musk debate on AI’s risks, Mars, and how humans can secure the future - Elon Musk: The thing about Mars is that it's important for us to take the sort of action that is most likely to continue consciousness into the future. We ...
Left Behind: Homeless Crisis in San Francisco
In the summer of 2019, Fox News embarked on an ambitious project to chronicle the toll progressive policies has had on the homeless crisis in four west coast cities: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. In each city, we saw a lack of safety, sanitation, and civility. Residents, the homeless and advocates say they've lost faith in their elected officials' ability to solve the issue. Most of the cities have thrown hundreds of millions of dollars at the problem only to watch it get worse. This is what we saw in San Francisco.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
