The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash As Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs - The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash as Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs . In a series of tweets, Trump laid out the state of the China trade deal... in ...
The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash As Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs
The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash as Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs . In a series of tweets, Trump laid out the state of the China trade deal... in a word - terrible...He tweeted saying : Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%. We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! End of Quote. Trump just wiped something like 300 Billion Dollars off stock markets instantly with his little tweet about 30 Billion Dollars per year in additional Tariffs... Just Hilarious !! What mister Trump does not seem to understand is that more Tariffs mean more Taxes , Paid by Americans and NOT by China . Everything will become MORE Expensive, for the american consumers .China then retaliates , and who gets hurt most , it is the american consumers , companies and farmers . Trump's tariffs resulted in lower US soybean prices, below the cost of production. Now Brazil is bulldozing rainforest as fast as it can to meet Chinese demand for pork, soybeans, and beef. Once China and Brazil and others have created these new markets what incentive is there for China to switch back to U.S. agricultural products . Answer: NONE. In many cases lost markets for American farmers will be permanent. On the bright side food pantries for the poor are fully stocked with American farm produce, they are going to need it in another 6 or 8 months. China sells to the entire world. It is the US that needs China and not the other way around , The US has only one product left for export and that is The US Dollar . So the Americans pay the tariffs and then China retaliates by buying less agriculture, which again hurts the American people. Then Trump bails out the Farmers, which comes out of the American peoples pocket. China still gets its price for its good sold to America, buys its soy from Brazil for less than it pays for the American soy. In the mean time, Lowe's lays off 1000's of workers. Pensions invested in the stock market are getting monkey hammered, and the purchasing power of the dollar falls due to more rates cuts. Add to this the national debt.And yesterdays rate cut isn't helping. This is suicidal for America . China has not lost One single dollar in all of this . Trade wars will lead to real wars and the neocon decision may well be to have it out with China sooner rather than later. Trying to make a major nuclear power a wounded animal that may strike out,that to me is the elephant in the room that the game plan isn't being told to us. it's almost surreal what kind of situation we find ourselves in. An administration that seems set on conflict possibly war with China, and for what !. We REALLY don't know because transparency in governance was abandoned so long ago we don't even have honest accounting standards for the government anymore. It's insane and dystopian. Here's an idea. Instead of planning sabotage and poking China at every opportunity, how about actually making American products, services and deals BETTER than the Chinese ? Hard work? For sure but that's exactly what a lazy and complacent Americans needs. Americans are in for a rude awakening over the next 3 months, when they find the prices of everything jump up by at least 20% or more, and lots more businesses start shutting down before Christmas. It's already happening. I am also waiting for the Chinese to dump those U.S. treasuries, as that would put the U.S. in the toilet for sure. Funny too that Trump can't name one single company that has actually moved back to the U.S. because of his tariffs . Yeah , Trump is desperately trying to lower America's trade deficit,that ran $550 billion last year. Meanwhile, he is running a fiscal deficit that is on pace to almost top a trillion dollars. The guy is either a super duper genius or he is just an idiotic moron. Either way, get your goggles on because it's all downhill from here.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (11)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber: The Unfolding Pension Crisis - My guest in this interview is Dr Marc Faber. Dr. Faber is the editor of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report. He is referred to as the Billionaire they call Dr. D...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment