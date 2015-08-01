The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash As Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs - The Stocks and The Bond Markets Crash as Trump Unleashes New China Tariffs . In a series of tweets, Trump laid out the state of the China trade deal... in ...
The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In 2019. Be Ready For 2020 Recession & Stock Market Crash
10 years ago, we plummeted into a recession and it seems like the black hole is set to reopen for a 2019 financial crisis, financial experts are saying. The Federal Reserve has spent the last few years supporting stock market prices and holding down gold prices by manipulating the forward option markets. Today students graduate with an obligation to pay so much education debt that they cannot qualify for mortgages to buy homes of their own. Marriage rates are down, U.S. home ownership is plunging, and rents are rising. Automobile debt also has soared, leading to rising default rates second only to student debt defaults. The danger of acting too soon and dropping rates is that cheaper borrowing costs will spur even more risky lending that ultimately leads to a bubble bursting, similar to the dot-com era or the housing market crash, as Davis has often warned about. Corporate debt, much if fueled by high-risk leveraged lending, is already at a record high. Consumer debt continues to skyrocket and break record highs, and that’s the problem with lowering the rates. Borrowing money looks more appealing especially to those who are already leveraged or living paycheck to paycheck. Risky lending offers higher returns to investors and can be even in more demand when interest rates are low in the economy. We should really be debating the most efficient way to Abolish the Fed. Every American citizen deserves to be ready for the next financial crisis !!! What are your 2019 financial crisis predictions? Tell us on now !!! These six financial crises help you recognize the warning signs of the next financial crisis. You'll see when government action prevents complete economic collapse and when it makes things worse. The Great Depression of 1929 1970s Stagflation 1981 Recession 1989 Savings and Loan Crisis 2001 Recession 2008 Financial Crisis ... next .... 2019 Financial Crisis?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
