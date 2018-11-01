The Shocking Truth About Your Future! | Robert Kiyosaki










What do we expect when all we've ever been are just slaves to the system? Even before birth, and for the first 6 or 7 years of our lives, we've been trained to be nothing but obedient slaves. "Give me a baby, and I can create any kind of man".--John B. Watson, founder of Behaviorism “Give me the child for the first seven years and I'll give you the man.”― Jesuit maxim . This is their little secret. They know this, but we don't. Just do as you are told. Submit to government (globalist) schooling, work to produce for our profit, then die. But before you die, while still paying off your mortgage and student loan, you will become ill from the crap we sell you. Then we can profit from selling our drugs to you, which we will convince you that you need. The banks, Big Pharma and the war industry love you.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List