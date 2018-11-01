Bitcoin Just Collapsed As IRS Tax Deadline Approaches - Cryptos Just Collapsed As IRS Deadline Looms. American Crypto Holders Only Have a Few Days to Reply to the IRS 6173 Letter Last month, the United States In...
The Shocking Truth About Your Future! | Robert Kiyosaki
What do we expect when all we've ever been are just slaves to the system? Even before birth, and for the first 6 or 7 years of our lives, we've been trained to be nothing but obedient slaves. "Give me a baby, and I can create any kind of man".--John B. Watson, founder of Behaviorism “Give me the child for the first seven years and I'll give you the man.”― Jesuit maxim . This is their little secret. They know this, but we don't. Just do as you are told. Submit to government (globalist) schooling, work to produce for our profit, then die. But before you die, while still paying off your mortgage and student loan, you will become ill from the crap we sell you. Then we can profit from selling our drugs to you, which we will convince you that you need. The banks, Big Pharma and the war industry love you.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (124)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber: Financial Turmoil Ahead, Gold is My Largest Single Holding – Source – Palisade Radio (08/14/2019) - Marc Faber discusses how various modern economic theories are already being tested as the world now has 15 trillion in negative-yielding bonds. He feels th...
-
Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 - Jim Rogers URGENT 🔴The Next FINANCIAL CRISIS Will Occur In Sep, 2019 Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Q...
-
Roubini Warns of a Crisis in 2020 - Nouriel Roubini is often called “Dr. Doom” because of his... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment